Shamrock invests in communications firm Highwire PR

Shamrock Capital has made an investment in Highwire PR, a communications firm for technology and healthcare companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

“A growth mindset defines Highwire and a values-driven culture ensures we maintain our focus on our team as we grow,” said Kathleen Gratehouse, a principal and co-founder of Highwire, in a statement. “In Shamrock, we found a like-minded partner with unmatched marketing, media and communications expertise to help us build for a new era.”

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor and Davis+Gilbert LLP served as legal counsel to Highwire. BrightTower served as exclusive financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Shamrock Capital on the transaction.

Based in Los Angeles, Shamrock Capital has approximately $4.1 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney.