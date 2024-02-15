Shamrock invests in higher education marketing and enrollment services firm Carnegie

Carnegie was founded over 30 years ago by Joe Moore as a magazine for prospective college students to find their best fit schools, before merging with Dartlet in 2018.

Shamrock Capital has made a significant investment in Carnegie Dartlet Holdings, a Westford, Massachusetts-based marketing and enrollment services provider for non-profit higher education institutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Education institutions are increasingly looking to third-party solutions to help them navigate an increasingly competitive enrollment environment that has resulted from decreasing conversion rates, flexible standardized test requirements, and the shift from traditional to digital marketing channels,” said Michael Wilkins, a partner at Shamrock Capital in a statement. “Led by Chairman Joe Moore and CEO Gary Colen, Carnegie has evolved into a brand synonymous with innovation for higher education enrollment marketing, and we believe we can leverage Shamrock’s deep knowledge of marketing, education and content to support additional organic and inorganic growth initiatives and further enhance the mission-critical solutions it provides.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Shamrock Capital on the transaction. Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor and Choate Hall & Stewart LLP and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. served as legal advisors to Carnegie on the transaction.

Based in Los Angeles, Shamrock Capital invests in in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors. The investment firm has approximately $4.2 billion of assets under management.

