Shephard joins Rainier as portfolio operations director

Rainier Partners has hired Dave Shephard as director of portfolio operations.

Prior to starting at Rainier, Shephard spent six years at Bain & Co. Before Bain & Co., Shephard served as a combat arms officer in the U.S Army.

In his role at Rainier, Shephard will accelerate the firm’s portfolio companies’ growth strategies, with a focus on comprehensive value creation and partnership.

“I am proud to be joining Rainier during an exciting time of the firm’s expansion, and I look forward to playing a role in the success of the firm and its portfolio companies,” said Shephard, in a statement. “Rainier’s relationship-first approach and working hand-in-hand with management teams is in perfect alignment with my leadership style. Rainier is an extraordinary firm, and I am excited to work alongside a world-class team of leaders.”

Based in Seattle, Rainier invests in lower middle-market businesses.