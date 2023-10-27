Sheridan Capital forms Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners

Sheridan invested alongside Ascend’s surgeons and management, who have retained a meaningful ownership stake in the business.

Sheridan Capital Partners has formed Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners, an Atlanta-based plastic surgery physician practice management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dr. William Hedden will become chief medical officer of Ascend.

“Ascend is an early mover in the highly fragmented cosmetic plastic surgery market and immediately becomes one of the few platforms of scale dedicated to the specialty,” said Nicholas Rowland, a partner at Sheridan Capital Partners in a statement. “We are honored to be partnered with such strong clinical leaders and remain aligned in our collective vision to build a differentiated, high-growth platform that continues to attract talented plastic surgeons and deliver an elevated patient experience.”

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Sheridan Capital Partners.

Based in Chicago, Sheridan Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market.