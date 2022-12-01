Sheridan Capital takes ownership stake in healthcare consulting firm ADVI

ADVI senior leaders will retain a "meaningful" ownership stake in the business and remain active in company operations.

Clearsight Advisors Inc was financial advisor to ADVI while Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Sheridan

Based in Chicago, Sheridan Capital Partners invests in lower middle market healthcare companies

Sheridan Capital Partners has acquired an ownership stake in Washington, D.C.-based ADVI Health, a consulting firm for the healthcare and life sciences sectors. No financial terms were disclosed.

ADVI senior leaders will retain a “meaningful” ownership stake in the business and remain active in company operations.

ADVI was founded in 2013.

“Sheridan has actively evaluated opportunities within the dynamic pharma services sector for many years and is delighted to partner with ADVI,” said Nicholas Rowland, a partner at Sheridan in a statement. “With the growing number of novel therapeutics and innovative devices and technologies coming to market, the expertise and data-informed insights that ADVI offers have never been more important to their clients. ADVI’s team represents a platform we will support and grow to help companies and organizations around the world navigate the complex policy, regulatory and reimbursement changes that are shaping our evolving healthcare landscape.”

Clearsight Advisors Inc was financial advisor to ADVI while Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Sheridan. Twin Brook Capital Partners provided debt financing for the transaction.

Based in Chicago, Sheridan Capital Partners invests in lower middle market healthcare companies.