Shore Capital-backed Empower Aesthetics taps Rapp as CEO

Empower Aesthetics, which is backed by Shore Capital Partners, has named Alyssa Rapp as CEO.

Austin-based Empower Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics platform.

“Empower has built a strong platform with a tremendous network of entrepreneurs and has a bright future ahead. I’m pleased to welcome Alyssa as Empower’s new CEO. She is a wonderful fit for the organization and will unlock further growth opportunities for our stakeholders,” said John Hennegan, chairman of the board of Empower and co-founder of Shore Capital Partners.

Most recently, Rapp served as the CEO of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. From 2018 to 2021, she served as CEO of Surgical Solutions. And, from 2015 to 2018, Rapp served as the founder and CEO of Bottlenotes, Inc.

