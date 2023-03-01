Shore Capital-backed OC Flavors snaps up Novotaste

With the acquisition, OC Flavors said it will expand its footprint into Canada and the Northeastern US

OC Flavors has acquired Novotaste, a Dollard-Des Ormeaux, Quebec-based provider of natural and organic flavor solutions. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 2007, OC Flavors is a custom flavor developer and manufacturer based in Chino, California. With the acquisition, it will expand its footprint into Canada and the Northeastern US, the company said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Novotaste as the second acquired company within our flavor platform, and we view the Novotaste team as an integral piece of our platform strategy moving forward,” said OC Flavors’ CEO Jim Miller in a statement. “This acquisition also adds a state-of-the-art customer-facing facility with a test kitchen and sensory lab, providing our combined base of blue-chip customer partners with even more resources to create great-tasting products.”

Last year, OC Flavors secured an investment from Shore Capital Partners. Shore is a Chicago-based lower mid-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare, food and beverage, business services and real estate sectors.