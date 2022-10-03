Shore Capital divests IZI Medical Products to Halma

Shore Capital partnered with IZI in 2016

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Shore Capital and IZI on the transaction

Based in Nashville, Shore Capital is focused on microcap investments within the healthcare, food and beverage, business services, and real estate industries

Shore Capital Partners has sold Maryland-based IZI Medical Products. a radiology medical device company, to Halma. No financial terms were disclosed.

Shore Capital partnered with IZI in 2016.

IZI is led by CEO Greg Groenke.

IZI’s products and technologies are employed in approximately 2,000 domestic hospitals, as well as utilized internationally across 35 countries.

“Shore Capital is proud to have partnered with Greg and the IZI team to build the company into one of the leading medical device platforms in the interventional market,” said Don Pierce, a partner at Shore Capital and chairman of the board at IZI, in a statement. “IZI is well positioned to continue growing as a leader in the industry. We appreciate the contribution of all employees and wish the team success as they embark on this next chapter with an excellent partner in Halma.”

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Shore Capital and IZI on the transaction.

Based in Nashville, Shore Capital is focused on microcap investments within the healthcare, food and beverage, business services, and real estate industries. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies. Halma employs over 7,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, mainland Europe, the U.S. and Asia Pacific.