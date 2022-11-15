Shore Capital taps Bentley to head capital markets and Tracy to head IR

Bentley has been with the firm since December 2020

Shore Capital Partners has named Justin Bentley as partner and head of capital markets and Brian Tracy as head of investor relations. Also, the Chicago-based private equity firm has appointed Sarah Gabriel as chief people officer.

Bentley has been with the firm since December 2020.

Most recently, Tracy worked at Burford Capital where he was head of investor relations, private funds. Prior to Burford, Tracy held senior positions in investor relations at Brookfield Asset Management and Wolverine Asset Management.

Most recently, Gabriel was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. Prior to that, Gabriel held executive leadership positions in public and private companies, including roles as a chief compliance officer and general counsel.

“With the closing of our second food & beverage fund earlier this year, our committed capital base has tripled since 2019 and our portfolio has roughly doubled. To best support our portfolio companies, our team has also tripled over that time frame,” said Justin Ishbia, a managing partner of Shore in a statement. “We believe the next 10 years in the private equity industry will be focused on operations and we are committed to providing outsized resources to our companies, supporting them to grow faster with less risk.”

Shore Capital Partners targets the halthcare, food and beverage, business services and real estate industries. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles.