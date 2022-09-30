Shore Capital to sell EyeSouth Partners to Olympus Partners

EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 270 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 155 locations in 11 states across the U.S.

EyeSouth’s physicians will remain significant investors alongside Olympus and management

Olympus was represented by Matt Goulding and Matt Dunnet from Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Olympus Partners invests in sectors that include business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing

Olympus Partners has agreed to acquire EyeSouth Partners, an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading doctors. The seller was Shore Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 270 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 155 locations in 11 states across the U.S. EyeSouth’s physicians will remain significant investors alongside Olympus and management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rex, the rest of the management team, and the exceptional doctors and clinicians at EyeSouth,” said Griffin Barstis, a principal at Olympus, in a statement. “They have built the leading medically focused national platform in ophthalmology. We look forward to supporting the organization’s further expansion as they continue their mission of providing the highest quality eyecare to patients across the U.S.”

Olympus was represented by Matt Goulding and Matt Dunnet from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Olympus Partners invests in sectors that include business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Olympus was founded in 1988.