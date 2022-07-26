Shoreline promotes Mancini and Bouret to senior associate

Prior to joining Shoreline, Mancini worked at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey while Bouret worked at Jefferies

Shoreline invests in the lower middle market

Targeted businesses have enterprise values ranging from $25 million to $250 million and EBITDA of $3 million to $25 million

Shoreline Equity Partners has promoted Mike Mancini and Pete Bouret to senior associate.

On the promotions, Mike Hand, managing partner of Shoreline, said in a statement: “Mike and Pete have been with us since shortly after we launched Shoreline and they have made major contributions across many areas of the firm. Mike and Pete have had a tremendous impact and thrived during one of the more unique periods in the private equity industry and have become an integral part of the Shoreline team.”

Mancini was promoted from associate to senior associate. Mancini is primarily responsible for evaluating and executing investment transactions, conducting due diligence and financial analysis as well as assisting portfolio companies. He currently works closely with the teams of Mr. Greens and Pool Troopers. Prior to joining Shoreline as an associate in 2019, he was an analyst, and then promoted to associate, in the investment banking division of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Mancini earned both a B.S. and an M.S. in finance from the University of Florida.

Bouret was promoted from associate to senior associate. Bouret is primarily responsible for evaluating and executing investment transactions, conducting due diligence and financial analysis as well as assisting portfolio companies. He currently works closely with the teams of Engelman’s Bakery and Pavement Partners. Prior to joining Shoreline in 2019, he worked at Jefferies as an investment banking analyst in their Industrials group.

Bouret has an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University.

