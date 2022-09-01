Signal Hill collects C$200m for fourth fund

The investors include significant family offices, high net worth private investors and some of the largest institutions in Canada.

Fund IV’s LPs have agreed to a 20-year term for the fund compared to the traditional 10-year life

Signal Hill has raised over C$500 million of long-term capital

Founded in 2007, Signal Hill invests in essential services and regulated industries

Signal Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian mid-market private equity firm, has closed its fourth fund, raising C$200 million.

Fund IV’s limited partners have agreed to a 20-year term for the fund compared to the traditional 10-year life.

The investors include significant family offices, high net worth private investors and some of the largest institutions in Canada.

“The overwhelming demand to participate in our twenty year fund is a testament to the success that we have enjoyed making investments that are focused on long term value creation,” said Jamie Johnson, CEO of Signal Hill, in a statement.

Signal Hill has raised over C$500 million of long-term capital. Signal Hill is managed by 10 professionals who have completed over 200 transactions investing, building, and growing private companies into exceptional businesses.

Founded in 2007, Signal Hill invests in essential services and regulated industries.