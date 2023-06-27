Signal Hill to sell McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers to Egis

McIntosh Perry is a Woodbridge, Ontario-based provider of engineering services for the public infrastructure, buildings and energy market sectors.

Signal Hill Equity Partners has agreed to sell McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers, a Woodbridge, Ontario-based provider of engineering services for the public infrastructure, buildings, and energy market sectors.

The buyer is Egis Group, a French consulting, construction engineering and mobility services company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Signal Hill, which has backed McIntosh Perry for more than 10 years, in 2016 invested in the merger of the business with CCI Group.

McIntosh Perry in 2021 merged with Beam, Longest & Neff, an engineering company based in Indiana, Indianapolis.

“We’re very pleased with the level of success achieved by McIntosh Perry and that it can move to the next stage of their growth and thrive on the global stage,” said Jamie Johnson, CEO of Signal Hill, in a statement. “This is a testament to the working relationship Signal Hill built with the management team of McIntosh Perry over the last 15 years. We have worked closely with the management team to develop a strategy that expanded the company from one office with 60 people in Toronto to 800 people in 21 offices across North America. We want to thank all the people at McIntosh Perry in both Canada and the US for their dedication and hard work and wish them the best on this exciting new chapter.”

Signal Hill is a Toronto-based, mid-market private equity firm that specializes in investing in regulated and essential service businesses.

AEC Advisors initiated the transaction and served as financial advisor to Signal Hill, McIntosh Perry and BLN.