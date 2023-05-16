Signet Healthcare-backed Juno Pharmaceuticals buys Omega Laboratories

Juno Pharmaceuticals is a Toronto-based company that manufactures, develops, and delivers generic, branded and biosimilar products.

Juno Pharmaceuticals, a portfolio company of Signet Healthcare Partners, has acquired Omega Laboratories, a specialty injectable pharmaceuticals manufacturer based in Montreal. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Juno Pharmaceuticals is a Toronto-based company that manufactures, develops, and delivers generic, branded and biosimilar products.

The new combined business is one of the largest specialty generic injectable businesses in Canada with domestic manufacturing capabilities, Juno said in a statement.

“We are proud of this acquisition that solidifies Juno’s ability to improve drug supply with medications that are critically needed to support our healthcare system,” said Mark Mantel, CEO of Juno, in a statement. “We are Canadian owned and operated and will continue to support our domestic market while expanding into new geographies with dependable and high-quality Canadian-made pharmaceuticals.”

Over the next four years, Juno expects to bring more than 100 new products to the Canadian market with key expansions in pain management, oral solutions, allergy vaccines, diabetes and weight-loss and, in addition, launch unique offerings in the dental, cosmetic and animal health sectors.

Signet Healthcare Partners, is a healthcare-focused growth equity firm based in New York, made a growth investment in Juno Pharmaceuticals in 2022.

Bloom Burton Securities served as financial advisor and Aird & Berlis acted as legal counsel to Juno in connection to the acquisition.