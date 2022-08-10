Silver Lake aims to create great experiences for Minor League Baseball fans

DBH owns and operates Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball

Silver Lake plans to enhance the fan, player and community experience

The deal is expected to close in Q4 2022

Silver Lake has acquired Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) from Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. DBH owns and operates select Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB).

“Since its launch, DBH has established a leadership position in Minor League Baseball, with its Clubs playing a pivotal role in local communities across the US,” said Stephen Evans, managing director of Silver Lake. “Given the massive live audience and reach of the minor league, we believe there is a large opportunity to invest further to support growth, drive technology-related innovation and offer improved experiences for all stakeholders. We are excited to partner DBH to enhance its mission, particularly with investment in digital technologies that are transforming baseball’s landscape today.”

“Creating the best and most consistent fan experiences in Minor League Baseball with deep local connectivity within each community will remain our number one priority at each of the DBH Clubs,” said Peter Freund, CEO of DBH. “As we continue our active acquisition strategy, we will remain focused on key markets, historic brands, modernized facilities and local, regional and national partnerships within each of these important communities.”

DBH works directly with MLB clubs to seek out opportunities in sponsorship and merchandising and partners with clubs to create best-in-class facilities for player development for its MLB partners.

DBH operates 10 Clubs:

Iowa Cubs – Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs

Memphis Redbirds – Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals

Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders – Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees

Hudson Valley Renegades – High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees

San Jose Giants – Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

Gwinnett Stripers – Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, 2021 World Series Champions

Mississippi Braves – Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves

Rome Braves – High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves

Augusta GreenJackets – Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves

Oklahoma City Dodgers – Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Menlo Park, California-headquartered Silver Lake is a global investment firm with more than $88 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital. Best known for its technology investments, the firm invests across sectors. Silver Lake’s portfolio companies collectively generate nearly $254 billion of revenue annually and employ approximately 557,000 people globally.