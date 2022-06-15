Silver Lake makes $500m strategic investment in Shadowbox Studios

The commitment will support Shadowbox’s growth strategy, including existing soundstage development projects

Shadowbox is expecting over $1.5 billion of capital investment

Shadowbox was formerly Blackhall studios and has rebranded to better align with its next phase of growth

Silver Lake has announced a $500 million strategic investment in Shadowbox Studios, which develops, owns, and operates film and media production soundstages. The recapitalization will support Shadowbox’s ongoing expansion into new geographies and ongoing soundstage development projects. Commonwealth Asset Management remains the majority stakeholder.

Silver Lake is a global investment firm with more than $88 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital. It invests across sectors.

Shadowbox is a premium operator of purpose-built soundstage facilities. Shadowbox was formerly Blackhall studios and has rebranded to better align with its next phase of growth. It develops, owns, and operates purpose built, state of the art soundstage facilities. With this recapitalization Shadowbox hopes to expand on its existing portfolio and scale offerings to meet increasing demand. Shadowbox currently has multiple soundstages in development across the Los Angeles, London and Atlanta metro areas.

Lee Wittlinger, managing director at Silver Lake, who has joined Shadowbox’s board along with Silver Lake director Chip Schroeder said “Consumer demand for premium film and TV content, coupled with the growing number of producers, has driven outsized demand for soundstage capacity. There is a long runway for the growth of the overall industry, and we are thrilled to partner with Shadowbox to expand the company’s service offerings and deliver premium soundstage facilities in the top global production markets.”

Adam Fisher, founder and CEO of Commonwealth Asset Management and a director of Shadowbox said of the recapitalization, “Our partnership with Silver Lake represents a major step forward for our Shadowbox platform, not only by providing significant growth capital for the business, but also by expanding our relationships in the entertainment and technology communities which are integral to Shadowbox’s future.”

Commonwealth Asset Management is a Los Angeles based investment management platform. It has approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management. It invests principally within four main categories: real estate, global macro, digital assets and opportunistic growth.