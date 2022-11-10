Silver Oak-backed Summit Hosting acquires managed IT service provider Handy Networks

Silver Oak invests in the lower middle market

The firm is focused exclusively on service businesses

Warren Patterson serves as CEO of Summit Hosting

Summit Hosting, which is backed by Silver Oak Services Partners, has acquired Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Handy Networks, a managed IT service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Summit is a provider of virtual servers and cloud-based application hosting.

“We are excited about the Handy Networks acquisition as we continue to expand our business portfolio and solidify our place atop the list of cloud hosting services in the SMB marketplace,” says Warren Patterson, CEO at Summit Hosting in a statement. “We would like to welcome our newest customers and look forward to enhancing the enterprise-level security and world-class customer experience that Handy Networks has established.”

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, Illinois, Silver Oak invests in the lower middle market. The firm is focused exclusively on service businesses.