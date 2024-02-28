Silver Oak-backed Summit scoops up data center services firm Deft

Deft co-founders and Principals Jordan Lowe, Daniel Brosk and Eric Dynowski will join the Summit leadership team and retain a significant ownership stake in the business

Summit, which is backed by Silver Oak Service Partners, has acquired Deft, an Illinois-based provider of data center and managed cloud services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Summit is a provider of virtual services and cloud-based application hosting.

On the deal, Wade Glisson, a partner at Silver Oak, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with the leadership of Summit and Deft and support the combination of two highly talented teams. The combined business will leverage best practices from each to create a differentiated platform well-positioned for accelerated growth.”

Based in Evanston, Illinois, Silver Oak invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm is foused on the business, healthcare and consumer services sectors. Silver Oak was founded in 2005.