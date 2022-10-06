Silversmith appoints CTO

Prior to AWS, he served as CTO for Cox Automotive

Silversmith Capital Partners has named Bryan Landerman has joined the firm as operating partner, chief technology officer.

In this newly created role, Landerman will collaborate closely with entrepreneurs and leaders across the Silversmith portfolio as they look to leverage technology to deliver value through product-driven initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the partnership,” said Silversmith Managing Partner, Todd MacLean, in a statement. “I met Bryan over a decade ago at Dealer.com and have watched as he has taken on increasingly impressive leadership roles in some of the most admired technology companies in the world. At heart, Bryan is a builder – and we are excited by the unique element his experience adds to our team’s ability to support our founders.”

Most recently, he served as an AWS Enterprise Strategist. Prior to AWS, he served as CTO for Cox Automotive (parent of Autotrader among other brands). Before that, he was CTO for Dealertrack Technologies, which was acquired by Cox Automotive, and CTO for Dealer.com prior to its acquisition by Dealertrack Technologies. Landerman started his career as a service designer and developer at Cigna.

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners has $3.3 billion of capital under management.