Silversmith Capital-backed TMA Systems bags Maxpanda

TMA Systems, a portfolio company of Silversmith Capital Partners, has acquired Maxpanda, a Canadian cloud-based computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) software company serving small to medium-sized businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Maxpanda has its headquarters in Winnipeg. TMA, a provider of advanced CMMS and enterprise asset management solutions, is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With the acquisition, the two companies will be able to offer asset maintenance management services to businesses of all sizes, TMA said in a statement.

“The acquisition of Maxpanda marks a significant milestone for TMA Systems as we continue to expand our reach,” said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. “With an aging workforce, maintenance management skills gaps, and supply-chain disruptions, businesses both small and large need to embrace predictive maintenance strategies. Leaning on advanced CMMS/EAM solutions like those offered by TMA Systems will enable our clients to remain competitive in the marketplace.”

TMA’s acquisition of Maxpanda marks its third since Silversmith Capital invested in the company in 2021.

Based in Boston, Silversmith Capital is a growth equity firm that manages $3.3 billion of capital.