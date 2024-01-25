Siris promotes Catera to partner

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Catera will continue to help lead the investment team and focus on structuring, negotiating and advising portfolio companies on debt and equity financings.

Prior to joining Siris, Catera worked in the leveraged finance department at Deutsche Bank Securities

Siris invests mostly in mature technology and telecommunications companies

Siris has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments

Siris has promoted Stephen Catera to partner.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Catera will continue to help lead the investment team and focus on structuring, negotiating and advising portfolio companies on debt and equity financings.

“Stephen has been a core member of Siris’ investment team since joining the firm in 2012. Since 2016, he has led our capital markets and non-control investing activities,” said Frank Baker, a co-founder and managing partner of Siris in a statement. “But more importantly, Stephen is a strong leader who lives by Siris’ core values and is dedicated to helping each company in our portfolio reach its full potential. We are confident he will continue to thrive in this new role.”

Prior to joining Siris, Catera worked in the leveraged finance department at Deutsche Bank Securities.

Siris invests mostly in mature technology and telecommunications companies. Based in New York and West Palm Beach, Siris has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments.