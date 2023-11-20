SK Capital, Arlington Capital close deals; Accenture offers insights on value creation

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Value creation is the theme of the day. Many private equity firms have told us that this year’s deal downturn has turned their attention to getting the most out of their existing portfolio companies. They’ve deepened their operations benches and increased communications between deal teams and ops teams.

For insights on the trend, I turned to Jay Scanlan, global private equity lead at Accenture, and I share that interview below.

Underscoring the point that PE firms are beefing up operations expertise, Advent International announced a key hire today.

As the year winds down, we’re seeing more deals cross the finish line. I’ll share a couple of deal completions announced this morning.

And finally, I’ll give you a glimpse of some stories that are coming later in the week.

Greater expectations

And now here’s the latest Q&A in PE Hub’s ongoing series of interviews with thought leaders on private equity dealmaking.

Jay Scanlan, global private equity lead at Accenture, shares his insights on value creation.

How has the slowdown in dealmaking activity affected private equity firms’ approach to portfolio management and value creation?

In the past 10 years, LBO deal volume has steadily increased, but our research suggests that asset availability hasn’t kept up at the same pace. And so now we’re seeing LBO volume dropping as the cost of capital has risen. Our data shows deal volume is down roughly 30 percent since Q1 of 2022, and we’re seeing a decrease in the number of add-ons year-on-year. The value of deals is also shifting with more deals being done between $100 million to $500 million in size relative to the ones at $1 billion plus. This trend matches mergers and acquisition activity too, where the trend has been smaller, growth-oriented and more frequent deals.

Private equity firms have succeeded in tough environments in the past. And with today’s crowded PE market, we’ll continue to see healthy competition for assets. Firms are still deploying capital against attractive targets helped by a moderation in transaction multiples. In fact, half of private equity leaders told us they believe investing today is more complex than it was five years ago, and a third (34 percent) said a lack of robust value creation planning is one of their top three challenges.

This high interest rate environment and the slowdown in dealmaking is accelerating an evolution for private equity investors that was already beginning. We’ve seen a continued lean towards greater equity financing. And hold times for assets are getting longer with rising deal complexity and as exit options become more difficult. Taken together, the requirement for operational value creation has escalated, with PE leaders reporting that 75 percent of their value creation outcomes will come from operational value levers.

How has the relationship between deal teams and operations-focused teams at PE firms evolved?

There’s a sea change in how operating professionals are integrated into deal origination, investment theses creation and deal execution. PE firms are seeing greater value through the involvement of operating partners – and given heightened deal complexity – portfolio company management teams are relying more on operating partners to drive value in their companies. Limited partner investors are also seeking to understand how PE firms are leveraging their operating sources to deliver distinctive returns.

Traditionally, operating capabilities were found in the larger direct investment PE funds. Now, middle market firms and other strategies like credit employ operating professionals more frequently. They are integrating earlier into the deal lifecycle, specifically in the diligence process. And because value creation planning is happening pre-transaction, deal partners are clearer, earlier on value delivery too.

Additionally, nominated portfolio executives are collaborating more closely with operating professionals to chart the value creation roadmap pre-transaction. And operating partners are increasingly placed on the board of directors of new acquisitions – all of which represent a shift in the relationship.

Have expectations on either side changed over the last year or so as the dealmaking environment changed, due to higher interest rates, etc.?

Expectations between deal and operating professionals are changing significantly. Deal partners are asking for more ideas, increased support to ensure their portfolio companies are on track and higher returning interventions. Operating professionals want to co-create the investment theses to make sure they’re feasible, want greater transparency on assets and backing from the deal team to execute interventions.

As the dealmaking environment has changed, portfolio company executives also expect more from their investors: greater maturity in operating support, better access to the fund’s ecosystem and top support from third-party partners to ensure they get maximum value delivery.

How has due diligence in deals evolved, and is there more focus on value creation?

Absolutely: value creation is critical. Due diligence has moved beyond traditional siloed approaches, which limited the view into what opportunities could lead to better returns across the enterprise.

Tried-and-true diligence silos, such as financial, commercial, legal and environmental also now include newer reports on talent, IT, operations, cyber and ESG. These underscore how and where due diligence has evolved to meet the needs and risk appetite of the market. Yet, PE professionals tell us there remains an opportunity to create a more coherent and integrated view about the assets that their firms are buying before these transactions close.

Given the macroeconomic headwinds, PE firms are starting to identify value creation levers pre-close more precisely, as well. These levers include a leading focus on customer experience, intelligent core operations, and technology and data interventions to transform operating models and improve business model performance.

What does Accenture advise PE firm clients to do with respect to dealmaking and value creation?

We’re advising clients to ensure their operating models are serving the needs of their customers, suppliers and the outcomes investors expect.

Too often, PE firms are forced to deploy insufficient solutions which only partly address the challenges of fragmented operating platforms, lack of skills, non-unified business processes and technology debt in their new acquisitions. That’s why we frequently support PE firms in understanding the process, data and technology issues that should be addressed early in their hold period. And we focus on the importance of comprehensive diligence to understand the opportunities and risks with an acquisition.

These interventions require sufficient time and material change management to drive adoption and deliver returns that can be captured at exit. PE firms have started to make the investments in operating capabilities and formalizing partnerships with third-party providers to increase speed, reduce risk and maximize outcomes. And they need to embrace new techniques and emerging technologies in the process.

The need for these services has never been higher, making our expansion of the private equity group and our growing capabilities all the more important.

Experience matters

PE firms have been tapping executives with operating experience more and more.

To that end, earlier this morning, Advent International announced that Tricia Rothschild will join the Boston-based PE firm as an operating partner, Iris Dorbian reports.

Rothschild was chief product officer and co-head of global markets at Morningstar. She also served as president for Apex Fintech Solutions. In her role at Advent, she will help the firm identify and support new investments in wealth and asset management, including related technology and data & analytics.

“Tricia’s insights and extensive network of industry relationships around the world will be instrumental as we pursue investments that capitalize on the opportunities presented by the global wealth creation megatrend, which includes increasing democratization of access to investment services, innovation in investment approaches, and the evolution of the financial advisor role,” said Gabriela Weiss, a principal at Advent, in a statement.

Crossing the finish line

A couple of deal completions were announced this morning. We expect to see more as the year comes to a close and dealmakers are motivated to wrap things up before the new year.

Here are two that caught my eye today:

SK Capital has closed its acquisition of J&K Ingredients, a Paterson, New Jersey-based provider of natural, organic baked goods ingredients, from CORE Industrial Partners.

Arlington Capital Partners has acquired Exostar, a Herndon, Virginia-based business collaboration software provider, from Thoma Bravo.

Coming up

Later in the week, we’ve got a couple of treats for our readers. Tomorrow, we’ll feature Iris’ conversation with Sterling Partners about the firm’s recent School of Rock exit. And on Wednesday, we’ll feature Rafael Canton’s interview with Garnett Station Partners about the firm’s regional restaurant chain strategy. It’ll whet your appetite for Thanksgiving.

PE Hub Europe's Craig McGlashan is back from vacation, so he'll write to you tomorrow. Chris Witkowsky is back from a break, and he'll write the Wednesday Wire as usual. There will be no Wire on Thursday, due to the holiday.

I’ll see you a week from today. Before I sign off, let me say that I am thankful for all of you, Dear Readers!

I hope you have a happy Thanksgiving,

MK