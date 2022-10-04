SK Capital-backed Deltech buys chemicals firm StanChem

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Deltech Holdings, LLC is a leading producer of specialty aromatic monomers, polystyrene and resins.

Deltech, which is backed by SK Capital Partners, has acquired StanChem, a provider of emulsion polymers and protective coatings. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Deltech Holdings, LLC is a leading producer of specialty aromatic monomers, polystyrene and resins.

StanChem was a portfolio company of Artemis Capital Partners.

SK Capital acquired Deltech in August 2021, acquiring a majority interest.

StanChem will operate as StanChem Resins, a division of the larger Deltech platform, and continue to be overseen by existing management.

“We remain excited about our investment and view the acquisition of StanChem as transformational for the business. Looking forward, we will continue our pursuit of selective M&A and focus on expanding the platform, seeking opportunities to enhance the value, quality, and breadth of solutions we bring to our customers,” said Jon Borell, a managing director of SK Capital, in a statement.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital and Deltech on this transaction. Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to Artemis and StanChem in this transaction.

SK Capital is focused on the specialty materials, specialty chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firm currently has approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management.