SK Capital’s Ecopol backs JRF Technology

Ecopol, SK Capital’s portfolio company, has completed a strategic investment in JRF Technology, a water-soluble polymer and edible film technology developer.

Based in Tampa, Florida, JRF is an innovation and R&D organization focused exclusively on water-soluble polymer and edible film technology.

Ecopol develops and produces biodegradable films and delivery systems. The company is headquartered in Chiesina Uzzanese in Italy. The company will continue to seek strategic opportunities and investments globally to bolster its R&D capabilities and add new technologies, according to a press statement.

SK Capital made a strategic investment to acquire a majority stake in Ecopol in September 2023.

“We are excited to leverage SK Capital’s deep resources and capital to support Ecopol as they invest to expand its R&D capabilities globally and accelerate the introduction of innovative products to new end-markets,” said Josh Lieberman, principal at SK Capital.

SK Capital is a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, ingredients and life sciences sectors. The firm is based in New York.