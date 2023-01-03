SK Capital-backed VanDeMark appoints Elliott as CEO

Elliott succeeds Jeff Davis, who has stepped down from his role

Most recently, Elliott served as the vice president and general manager of the performance materials business at Vertellus

Based in Lockport, New York, VanDeMark is a producer of life science chemistries

VanDeMark, which is backed by SK Capital, has named Jim Elliott as CEO. His appointment is effective immediately.

Elliott succeeds Jeff Davis, who has stepped down from his role.

Based in Lockport, New York, VanDeMark is a producer of life science chemistries.

“We look forward to continuing VanDeMark’s growth trajectory under the leadership of Jim Elliott. This is an exciting time for the company as we continue to build upon VanDeMark’s strong foundation, expand product and service offerings, and drive growth in the life science markets. Jim’s proven track record and more than 20 years of chemical industry experience make him an excellent leader for the company,” said Randy Dearth, senior director at SK Capital in a statement.

Most recently, Elliott served as the vice president and general manager of the performance materials business at Vertellus, an Indianapolis-based global specialty chemical business. Previously, he spent seven years at Dow Silicones where he held several global strategic marketing roles.

VanDeMark operates manufacturing locations in North America and Europe and employs approximately 200 people.