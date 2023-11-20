SK Capital completes J&K Ingredients buyout

Harris Williams served as the financial advisor to CORE and J&K on the transaction

SK Capital has closed its acquisition of J&K Ingredients, a Paterson, New Jersey-based maker of specialty clean label food & beverage ingredients. The seller was CORE Industrial Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the sale, John May, a managing partner of CORE said in a statement, “We are proud of what the J&K and CORE team accomplished in recent years, and believe J&K will continue to serve the clean label preservative category for food and beverage applications with excellence and innovation. J&K is well equipped to execute upon its strategic growth plan, and we wish the best to the team going forward.”

J&K was founded in 1899.

Based in New York City, SK Capital targets the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm has approximately $7.9 billion in assets under management.