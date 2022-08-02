SK Capital completes Valtris Specialty Chemicals buyout

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital while TM Capital served as financial advisor.

SK Capital has closed its buyout of Independence, Ohio-based Valtris Specialty Chemicals, a maker of specialty additives and precursors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Valtris develops products that provide essential performance properties across a variety of applications including plastics, coatings, adhesives and sealants, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, and personal care products. The company operates nine manufacturing locations and employs approximately 700 people across North America, Europe and Asia.

Jack Norris, a managing director of SK Capital, said in a statement: “Valtris is a well-regarded producer of specialty additives that improve performance and deliver critical attributes for its customers. We are excited that Valtris will be joining the portfolio of SK Capital, where we have significant experience in the additives markets through multiple prior investments.”

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital while TM Capital served as financial advisor. Committed debt financing was provided by Cerberus Business Finance, LLC.

