SK Capital thin-film producer closes first US target; Medical service add-ons; Brookfield-Origin bid rejected

Deal closings are all the rave in the final stretches of the calendar year. Earlier today New York-based sponsor SK Capital closed its Italy-based portfolio company Ecopol’s first add-on transaction, a cross-border deal for JRF Technology, a water-soluble polymer and edible film producer based in Tampa, Florida.

Shifting over to the ever-consolidating US healthcare system, medical service providers continue to be picked out by PE-backed buyers. Over the last two days, sponsors Sun Capital, NMS Capital and Tygon Peak Capital each saw portfolio company growth via acquisitions of dermatology, doctors’ organizations and urology practice companies.

And in infrastructure news, Australian power generation company Origin Energy will remain public after a consortium led by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management fell short earlier this week of receiving enough shareholder votes to take the company private for A$18.7 billion ($12.5 billion).

Starting off today we’ll take a look at Ecopol’s first deal closing.

Cross-border add-on

SK Capital portfolio company Ecopol, of Pistoia, Italy, has completed a deal for JRF Technology, a water-soluble polymer and edible film developer based in Tampa, Florida.

The US target is a research and development-focused water-soluble polymer and film company, founded in 2007 and managed by co-founders James Rossman and Richard Fielder, holders of patents in commercial polymers and water-soluble technologies, according to the firm’s website.

Ecopol develops and produces biodegradable films and delivery systems. The company will continue to seek strategic opportunities and investments globally to bolster its R&D capabilities and add new technologies, according to a statement.

SK Capital acquired a majority stake in Ecopol in September 2023.

Is there a doctor in the house?

Shifting to the medical services market, over the last two days alone there were three new PE portfolio add-ons and one new joint venture involving various medical specializations from doctors’ groups to urologists.

In Dallas, Sun Capital Partners-backed Platinum Dermatology Partners merged with Skin & Cancer Associates, a Florida-based dermatology practice. The merger will increase Platinum’s network to nearly 400 providers across 130 clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas.

Elsewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex region, Tygon Peak Capital invested in two primary care businesses: Doctors of Internal Medicine and Internal Medicine Associates of Plano. As a result of the deals, Tygon Peak formed an as-yet-unnamed healthcare platform. Tygon Peak led the investment in partnership with Greyrock Capital and management. DIM, founded in 1999 by Dr. Ladan Bakhtari, has three locations in West Plano, McKinney, and East Plano, Texas. IMAP, founded in 2007 by Dr. Arash Tirandaz, operates offices in Plano and Frisco.

NMS Capital-backed U.S. Urology Partners acquired Greater Boston Urology, a 40-member staff urology practice in Massachusetts. The buyer provides general urology, surgical procedures, as well as advanced treatment for prostate and bladder cancer. The practice has a network of more than 60 locations across New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Indiana and Ohio, including two ambulatory surgery centers and a robotic surgery center.

“U.S. Urology’s partnership with GBU marks the company’s fifth transaction of significant scale since we partnered together to form a best-in-class urological platform,” said Luis Gonzalez, senior partner at NMS Capital, in a statement.

Power play goes bust

Christmas is just around the corner, but Brookfield Asset Management and EIG Partners did not get their final big ticket wishlist item of the year done. Australian power generator Origin Energy will remain a public company after shareholders voted against a “best and final” offer from a consortium led by the Canadian fund manager.

At a shareholder meeting in Sydney on December 4, 68.92 percent of shareholder votes cast were in favor of the takeover, which required 75 percent approval in order to close. As a result of the vote, Origin Energy’s $12.5 billion take-private offer was rejected, keeping the operator of the Eraring Power Station, Australia’s largest remaining coal-fired power plant, a public company.

The vote ends, for now, the long-running saga of Brookfield and EIG’s bid, which was first publicly disclosed in November 2022.

Read more on PE Hub for the rest of the Origin saga.

