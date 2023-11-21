Skky Partners signs first deal with sauce brand Truff

Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen will continue to lead Truff as co-CEOs

Both will remain significant investors in the company

Skky is a private equity firm co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons

Skky Partners has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Truff, a premium sauce and condiments brand.

Truff is Skky’s first investment since it was launched in 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.

Truff is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Mark Ramadan, the co-founder and former CEO of Sir Kensington’s, a condiments business, and former CEO of premium chocolate brand Hu, will join Truff’s board as an independent director, alongside David Brisske, MD of Skky.

“Truff is exactly the kind of business that embodies what we were looking for when we founded Skky – a next-generation brand with a deep, authentic connection with consumers and the potential for ongoing growth,” said Kim Kardashian, Skky co-founder and managing partner.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

It is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to Skky Partners.