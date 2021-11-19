Skyline exits PSE

Skyline Global Partners has sold Painters Supply & Equipment to Odyssey Investment Partners. No financial terms were disclosed. PSE is a provider of paint and related supplies to the automotive aftermarket and specialty commercial and industrial segments.

PRESS RELEASE

Skyline Global Partners LLC is pleased to announce the successful sale of its portfolio company Painters Supply & Equipment (“PSE” or the “Company”) to Odyssey Investment Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1952, PSE is a leading distributor of paint and related supplies to the automotive aftermarket and specialty commercial and industrial segments. The Company serves more than 8,000 customers, including collision repair shops, auto dealerships, and fleet operators. PSE is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan and has grown to 50 branch locations and two distribution centers across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern United States. PSE is a PPG Platinum distributor and maintains strong market share across its footprint.

Skyline partnered with the PSE executive team to execute against an aggressive growth strategy. Since Skyline’s investment in 2017, the Company completed ten acquisitions, consummated significant investments in facilities and infrastructure, and developed an industry leading executive team.

About Skyline Global Partners

Skyline Global Partners LLC is a lower middle market private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois. We focus on buyouts and growth equity investments on a control or minority ownership basis in the United States and Canada. Skyline targets companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, business services, software/SaaS & eCommerce, consumer products, and food/beverage/agriculture sectors.

We seek companies that are entrepreneurial, growing, and profitable in niche industry sectors. Skyline believes lower middle market companies to be most representative of these characteristics. We partner with management teams to provide capital and strategic guidance and we leverage a large network of strategic co-investors, operating partners, and executives to assist with growth and shareholder value enhancement post-investment.

Our investment professionals have over 50 years of experience in private equity, investment banking, commercial lending, entrepreneurship, operations, strategy consulting, and executive search. We bring this wealth of knowledge to the benefit of our portfolio companies.

More information on Skyline may be found at: www.skylinegp.com.