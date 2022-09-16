Slate Asset Management backs renewable energy company Roswall

Roswall Development is a Canadian developer of renewable energy projects

Slate Asset Management announced this week it has acquired a significant minority stake in Roswall Development, a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based renewable energy company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Roswall is a developer of renewable energy projects. Its suite of services includes consulting, strategic planning, design-build installations, development, financing and operations of projects.

Slate’s backing will help fund future renewable projects developed by Roswall, which has an actionable pipeline of wind development opportunities that will support its retail operation by providing 100 percent clean electricity to its customers. Additionally, it has a growing turnkey business focused on commercial, institutional and industrial markets.

“We believe that proven and scalable renewable energy solutions can meaningfully improve the resiliency of our cities and communities by reducing energy consumption, minimizing the environmental impacts of energy production, and increasing the reliability and efficiency of our energy sources,” said Christian Schmid, managing director and global head of infrastructure at Slate. “Roswall’s experienced team has been on the front lines of the significant energy transition taking place globally over the past decade, working to broaden access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy sources across North America.”

Based in Toronto, Slate is a real assets investment firm focused on opportunities in North America and Europe. Its platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value-add, core-plus and debt investments

Slate recently hired Jeff Rodgers as managing director, North American infrastructure.