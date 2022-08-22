Slate Asset Management hires Jeff Rodgers as managing director

In his new role, Rodgers will oversee origination and asset management for Slate’s infrastructure platform in North America.

Canadian real assets investment firm Slate Asset Management has hired Jeff Rodgers as managing director, North American infrastructure.

In his new role, Rodgers will oversee origination and asset management for Toronto-based Slate’s infrastructure platform in North America, supporting the build out of Slate’s Cities and Communities Impact Infrastructure Strategy in Canada and the US.

“We are delighted to have Jeff on board to lead our origination and asset management efforts in North America,” said Christian Schmid, managing director and global head of infrastructure at Slate, in a statement. “Jeff’s leadership, knowledge, and expertise in the North American infrastructure sector will be an invaluable asset to our team as we continue to scale our platform globally.”

Prior to joining Slate, Rodgers was a managing director at DIF Capital Partners and a key member of the senior leadership team that led the successful build-out of DIF’s North American platform. Before, he worked for Plenary Group and Bilfinger Project Investments.

Rodgers is being joined at Slate by Ryley Gartshore as vice president, who was most recently director of investments at Core Development Group. Previously, Gartshore served as associate director at DIF, where he worked closely with Rodgers on the build out of the firm’s North American platform.