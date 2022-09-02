SLC Management to acquire majority stake in Advisors Asset Management

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

The deal is for $214 million or C$280 million

Evercore acted as financial advisor to Sun Life while. Berkshire Global Advisors did likewise for AAM

As part of the transaction, Sun Life is committing to invest up to $400 million to launch SLC Management alternative products for the U.S. retail market to be distributed by AAM

SLC Management, the fixed income and alternatives asset manager of Sun Life Financial, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Monument, Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management, a provider of solutions to financial advisors, investment advisors and independent broker-dealers.

According to terms of the deal, Sun Life will acquire a 51 percent stake in AAM for $214 million (approximately C$280 million) subject to customary adjustments with a put/call option to acquire the remaining 49 percent starting in 2028. As part of the transaction, Sun Life is committing to invest up to $400 million to launch SLC Management alternative products for the U.S. retail market to be distributed by AAM.

When this deal closes, AAM will have exclusive rights to market and promote SLC Management’s specified alternative investment products to the U.S. retail market. AAM oversees $41.4 billion in assets as of July 31, 2022. With 10 offices across eight U.S. states, AAM has a team of more than 270 professionals.

“We’re thrilled that AAM will be joining SLC Management,” said Steve Peacher, president of SLC Management, in a statement. “We’ve seen a sustained increase in demand for alternatives from the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth market as they look to add new sources of yield and total return.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Evercore acted as financial advisor to Sun Life for this transaction and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel. For AAM, Berkshire Global Advisors acted as financial advisor and Chapman and Cutler LLP acted as legal counsel.

As of June 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.26 trillion.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

As of June 30, 2022, SLC Management has assets under management of C$335 billion (US$260 billion).