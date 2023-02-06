Snow Peak-backed Sandy Alexander acquires printing firm Abbott Communications Group

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth acted as legal advisor to Snow Peak Capital while New Direction Partners and WhiteBird, PLLC served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to ACG

Sandy Alexander, which is backed by Snow Peak Capital, has acquired Abbott Communications Group, an Orlando, Florida-based provider of printing, mailing and print management solutions to customers in the entertainment, hospitality and advertising markets.

Sandy Alexander is a commercial graphic communications firm.

Snow Peak Capital acquired Sandy Alexander in April 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome ACG to the Sandy Alexander family,” said Anthony Chirikos, a partner at Snow Peak Capital, in a statement. “We are eager to support the team through this next chapter and we plan to continue to expand the platform through organic initiatives as well as through disciplined M&A.”

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth acted as legal advisor to Snow Peak Capital. New Direction Partners and WhiteBird, PLLC served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to ACG. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by PNC Bank and M&T Bank.

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Snow Peak Capital targets middle-market businesses across the industrial, technology and business services sectors.

ACG was founded in 1977.