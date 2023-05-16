Sofinnova Investments taps Dupont as executive partner

Prior to Atara, he served as chief medical officer at Gossamer Bio

Founded in 1976, Sofinnova Investments invests in healthcare

The investment firm has approximately $3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023

Sofinnova Investments has named Dr. Jakob Dupont as executive partner.

Previously, Dupont was global head of research & development and executive vice president at Atara Biotherapeutics. Prior to Atara, he served as chief medical officer at Gossamer Bio.

“We’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jakob for a number of years, he has had a broad impact across the healthcare landscape, and we are extremely pleased to have him join us,” said Dr. Jim Healy, a managing partner at Sofinnova Investments, in a statement. “With Jakob’s track record of leading and advancing numerous clinical programs dedicated to addressing high unmet medical needs, in particular within the field of oncology, he will add incredible value to our team and our portfolio companies by helping select and support new clinical-stage investment opportunities.”

Founded in 1976, Sofinnova Investments invests in healthcare.

The investment firm has approximately $3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.