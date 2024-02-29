Software firm Accelo grabs investment from Bow River

As part of the transaction, John Raeder and Maitlan Cramer will join the Accelo board of directors.

Bow River Capital has made a majority investment in Accelo, a Denver-based a professional services automation software provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, John Raeder and Maitlan Cramer will join the Accelo board of directors.

On the transaction, John Raeder, vice chairman and hjead of software investments at Bow River Capital said in a statement, “We’re elated to announce our third platform investment in SGE Fund II, and to partner with the global Accelo team to rapidly implement our SaaS value creation playbook and utilize all our resources for transformative change.”

Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Bow River Capital while Vaquero Capital served as financial advisor to Accelo. Thinktiv served as Bow River’s strategic technology partner throughout the due diligence process.

Based in Denver, Bow River invests in the lower middle market. The firm was founded in 2003.