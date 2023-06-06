Software firm Bestpass picks up financing from Insight Partners

The funding will help Bestpass continue to expand its offerings for commercial fleets and owner operators

Insight Partners has made a minority investment in Albany, New York-based Bestpass Inc, an automation software and toll management provider for commercial fleets. No financial terms were disclosed.

The funding will help Bestpass continue to expand its offerings for commercial fleets and owner operators.

Insight joins Susquehanna Growth Equity as a major Bestpass investor.

“Bestpass has a long history as a strategic and trusted partner in the commercial transportation industry, with solutions that increase productivity and save money for fleets of all sizes and simplify commercial toll management for tolling providers,” said Anika Agarwal, managing director at Insight Partners in a statement. “Despite significant growth in recent years, we believe Bestpass is just scratching the surface of its potential. We’re thrilled to partner

In addition to the funding, Agarwal and Adam Berger, managing director at Insight Partners, will both join the Bestpass board.

Bestpass was founded in 2001.

SGE is exclusively focused on growth-stage software, internet and information services companies.

Based in New York City, Insight Partners targets software. The firm has over $75 billion in regulatory assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.