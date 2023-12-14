Software firm CINC grabs investment from Hg

CINC was founded in 2005

Hg has made an investment in CINC Systems, a Duluth, Georgia-based cloud-based software company serving the community association management sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

CINC Systems’ existing backer is Spectrum Equity.

Farouk Hussein, a partner at Hg, said in a statement, “Our extensive work confirms CINC’s product leadership as a system of record in this sector. It has a highly differentiated, purpose-built integrated solution for banking and accounting in a growing segment that is only in the very early innings of software adoption. We look forward to backing Ryan and partnering with the existing shareholders and management team to continue driving the CINC success story.”

Raymond James is acting as financial advisor to CINC and Spectrum Equity, and Troutman Pepper and Latham & Watkins LLP are acting as their legal advisors. Harris Williams is serving as financial advisor to Hg and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as its legal advisor.

Headquartered in the UK, Hg invests in financial services, healthcare, information technology, software, and SaaS businesses in Europe and North America. Hg was founded in 1990.