Software platform Benchmark Gensuite inks investment from Vista

Vista Equity Partners has made a minority investment in Benchmark Gensuite, a software platform that helps companies unify and transform their EHS, sustainability and ESG reporting programs.

The investment will be used to accelerate growth and meet increased market demand.

In conjunction with the transaction, Abhay Puskoor, senior vice president at Vista, will join Benchmark Gensuite’s board of directors effective immediately.

“Benchmark Gensuite is a unique investment opportunity as a founder-led business that’s never required external capital to establish or maintain category leadership,” said Rachel Arnold, co-head of Vista’s Endeavor Fund and senior managing director, in a statement. “This is a testament to the vision, expert talent, and commitment to satisfying its customers’ ever-evolving regulatory compliance needs through continuous innovation. We look forward to partnering with Mukund and the entire Benchmark Gensuite team as they look to capitalize on the accelerating market opportunity.”

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL served as legal advisor to Benchmark Gensuite and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Vista.

Vista has more than $96 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software and data and technology-enabled organizations.