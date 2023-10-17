Solar project developer Greenskies snags investment from Hull Street Energy

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy on the deal

DLA Piper LLP and KeyBank acted as legal counsel and financial adviser to JLC Infrastructure, respectively

Greenskies was founded in 2009

Hull Street Energy has made an investment in North Haven, Connecticut-based Greenskies, which develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates distributed solar projects. No financial terms were disclosed.

Greenskies was backed by JLC Infrastructure.

With this investment, Hull Street Energy expands its footprint in critical power infrastructure that will be required to decarbonize the North American energy economy.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy was founded in 2002..