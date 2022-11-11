Sole Source-backed ID Images buys manufacturer Hickman Label

The acquisition marks the fifth add-on investment for IDI since it became a Sole Source Capital portfolio company in August 2021

Hickman Label was founded in 2016

Sole Source Capital invests in industrial subsectors

ID Images, which is backed by Sole Source Capital, has acquired Lebanon, Tennessee-based Hickman Label, a provider of label solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

IDI is a provider of product identification solutions.

The acquisition marks the fifth add-on investment for IDI since it became a Sole Source Capital portfolio company in August 2021.

Hickman Label was founded in 2016.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Hickman Label. Hickman’s impressive online ordering platform and expertise in the rapidly growing on-demand label market introduces a compelling new growth avenue for IDI’s platform,” said Scott Sussman, a partner and CIO of Sole Source Capital in a statement.

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital invests in industrial subsectors. The firm is headquartered in Dallas.