Sole Source-backed ID Images buys Summit Labels, Precision Labels

ID Images, a portfolio company of Sole Source Capital, has acquired two Canadian label manufacturers, Summit Labels and Precision Labels, in separate deals. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisitions bring the total number of add-ons done by ID Images to seven since becoming a Sole Source Capital portfolio company in August 2021.

Summit Labels is based in Vancouver, while Precision Label is based in Calgary. Both are manufacturers of prime labels for the food and beverage, industrial and nutraceutical end markets.

“The teams at Summit and Precision have done an outstanding job creating a best-in-class prime label business. We look forward to adding their strong digital and flexographic capabilities to the IDI platform,” said Dewey Turner, a partner and president of operations at Sole Source Capital, in a statement.

ID Images is a manufacturer of converted label products, specializes in providing label solutions from supply chain management to brand protection. It has facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Oregon, California, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Canada.

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. It has its headquarters in Dallas.