Sole Source-backed Peak Technologies scoops up software firm North Coast Technical

Peak Technologies, which is backed by Sole Source Capital, has acquired Chesterland, Ohio-based North Coast Technical, a provider of machine vision hardware and image processing software for Fortune 500 companies along with small and medium-sized businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, Peak Technologies is a system integrator of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions.

Moving forward, founder and CEO, Dave Sexton will remain in his current role.

“North Coast’s vision capabilities strengthen the Peak Technologies portfolio, which is focused on machine vision and AI,” said Tony Rivers, CEO of PEAK Technologies in a statement. “The vision technology provided by North Coast remains a highly attractive strategic solution across a wide range of industries used to improve quality control and traceability, meet compliance requirements, and reduce costs through improved efficiency.”

North Coast was founded in 2003.

Sole Source acquired Peak Technologies in 2021.

Based in Dallas, Sole Source invests in industrial subsectors.