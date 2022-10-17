Sole Source buys consumer products maker Westwood

This is Sole Source Capital’s first investment in the contract manufacturing industry.

Sole Source Capital has acquired Westwood Laboratories, a maker of consumer staple products in the beauty, personal care, pet and over-the-counter drug end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Westwood was founded in 1948 in Azusa, California.

“We were attracted to Westwood’s ability to provide a full-service product offering in the contract manufacturing space to a diverse mix of established and emerging consumer brands in the recession-resilient personal care, pet, and over-the-counter drug end markets. The company employs an impressive formulary team of industry veterans with decades of experience in developing cutting-edge products,” said David Fredston, founder and CEO of Sole Source Capital, in a statement. “Additionally, we believe the contract manufacturing industry has been exhibiting strong secular tailwinds – offering significant growth potential for the company – and are excited to be entering this expanding space.”

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital invests in industrial subsectors. The private equity firm is based in Dallas.