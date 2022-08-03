Sole Source portfolio companies Peak Technologes and Supply Chain Services to merge

The combined company will operate under the Peak Technologies name.

Sole Source Capital portfolio companies Peak Technologies and Supply Chain Services have agreed to merge. The combined company, which will operate under the Peak Technologies name, will create a solution provider in the automatic identification and data capture market. The newly combined company will be based in Littleton, Massachusetts.

Peak Technologies CEO Tony Rivers will lead the combined company, and SCS CEO Dave Green will become executive chairman. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The merging of these two industry-leading companies creates the largest team of AIDC professionals in our industry and gives us the ability to partner with customers throughout the world to solve complex problems through our technology and services,” said Tony Rivers, CEO of Peak Technologies, in a statement.

Peak Technologies is a system integrator of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions.

Headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota Supply Chain Services is a North American full life-cycle system integrator and provider of end-to-end digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions.

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. The firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Santa Monica, California.