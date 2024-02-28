Soto joins Mauloa as GP and West Coast lead

Also, he is the former co-president and chief marketing officer of Crown Electrokinetics and ex-chief marketing & innovation officer of Rubicon Resources

Mauloa has hired Kai Soto as a general partner and West Coast lead.

Prior to Mauloa, Soto founded Kaizen Reserve, Inc. Also, he is the former co-president and chief marketing officer of Crown Electrokinetics and ex-chief marketing & innovation officer of Rubicon Resources.

On the hire, Mauloa Founding Partner Andrew Sachs said in a statement, “I’d first approached Kai about joining our Advisory Board, but it quickly became evident that he should be an even bigger part of Mauloa. Kai’s background as an entrepreneur, chief marketing officer, and investor have already added value to our fund and existing portfolio companies, so we’re excited that he’s joined as a general partner. As a Southern California native, I am also pleased to now have a presence on the West Coast.”

In addition to Mauloa, Soto is an advisor to Forma Capital, a consumer-focused venture firm and a fund advisor to Hatch, a global startup accelerator.

Originally founded in 2007 as Sachs Capital, Mauloa has deployed over $200 million across a range of industries. Mauloa is headquartered in Potomac, Maryland.