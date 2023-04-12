Sound Partners acquires residential HVAC company Marathon

Marathon HVAC Service was founded in 1990 by Ray and Tatiana Martinez.

Sound Partners has acquired Los Angeles-based Marathon HVAC Service, a residential HVAC company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Marathon HVAC Service was founded in 1990 by Ray and Tatiana Martinez.

“We’re excited to partner with Marathon HVAC Service and welcome them to the Sound Partners family,” said Zepher Loesch, founder and managing partner of Sound Partners, in a statement. “Ray and Tatiana Martinez have built an exceptional business with a strong reputation for customer satisfaction. We look forward to building on this foundation and scale the company through organic growth and additional acquisitions to become a leader in residential HVAC in Southern California.”

In addition to Marathon HVAC Service, Sound Partners’ investments also include Las Vegas-based Tradewinds Mechanical, a commercial heating, air conditioning and refrigeration service provider.

Sound Partners invests in the lower middle market.