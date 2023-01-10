Soundcore acquires ACS Asphalt Concrete Solutions

This transaction represents the second investment in Soundcore's commercial paving platform focused on the upper Midwest.

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to Soundcore on the deal

Soundcore Capital Partners has acquired Blaine, Minnesota-based ACS Asphalt Concrete Solutions, a provider of asphalt and concrete installation, maintenance, and repair services for commercial and multi-family homeowner association customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be combining our existing paving investment with such a well-regarded company, led by a very accomplished management team. We look forward to continuing our commercial paving platform build-out as we grow both through future accretive add-ons and through strategic organic growth initiatives,” said Eric Korsten, a partner of Soundcore in a statement.

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to Soundcore. Northborne Partners provided financial advisory services to ACS.

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York City. Soundcore invests in the lower middle-market.