Soundcore adds Fox as associate to team

Soundcore Capital Partners has hired Gavin Fox as an associate on the deal origination team.

Prior to joining Soundcore, Fox was an investment advisor for high-net-worth individuals with PNC Investments. Previously, he was a paraplanner for Encore Wealth Management, which collectively managed over $450 million of assets for high-net-worth families and individuals. He started his career in the audit practice of Crowe Horwath.

Fox has an undergraduate degree in accounting from Bellarmine University.

“We are very excited to have Gavin on the team.” Said Alex Bues, a partner at Soundcore in a statement. “His experience in working directly with business owners to understand their needs will help us tremendously as we execute our buy-and-build strategy in the lower-middle market.”

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore invests in the lower middle-market. Soundcore has completed 70 acquisitions across 9 platforms and focuses primarily on industrial services, business services, distribution and value-add manufacturing sectors.