Soundcore appoints Tanenbaum as partner

Soundcore Capital Partners LP has named Jonathan Tanenbaum as a partner. In his new role, Tanenbaum will lead the investment team and work closely to build firm processes and manage strategic initiatives at Soundcore.

Prior to joining Soundcore in April, Tanenbaum worked at TZP Group where, in addition to primary transaction execution and portfolio oversight responsibilities, he also helped to initiate and lead the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion program, among other firm initiatives.

“We are thrilled to have Jonathan join the Soundcore team,” said Jarrett Turner, managing partner at Soundcore, in a statement. “His transaction experience, process orientation, entrepreneurial drive and analytical rigor will be valuable assets to Soundcore as we continue to grow. Having known Jonathan for 12 years and previously worked together at Sun Capital Partners including on several deals, I am delighted to call him a partner and colleague again.”

Earlier in his career, Tanenbaum worked in private equity at The Beekman Group and Sun Capital Partners. He began his career at J.P. Morgan in its diversified industries and leveraged finance investment banking groups.

Tanenbaum received a MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Eeonomics from The University of Chicago.

Soundcore Capital was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York CIty.

The private equity firm invests in the lower middle market. Since its inception, Soundcore has completed 70 acquisitions across nine platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors.